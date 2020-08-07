Allyn "Ali" Marie Justice



Allyn "Ali" Marie Justice, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Englewood, Florida on July 26, 2020. Ali was born on October 1,1949 in Rochester, NY. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona with her parents and sisters, and raised her own family in Mesa until retiring to Florida. Ali is survived by her husband, Wendell Justice, son Jeff Bryson, daughter Jennifer Teusch, step-children Kristi Waggoner, Steven Justice and eight grandchildren that she absolutely adored - Becker, Mac & Taylor Teusch, Ami & Katie Waggoner, Hailey, Tyler & Kyle Justice. Her sweet loving spirit and beautiful smile is greatly missed.









