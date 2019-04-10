Services
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:45 AM
Phoenix - Almeda Patsy "Pat" Almy, 91, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 18, 1927. Pat loved traveling in an RV and spending time with family. She worked at Garret (Allied Signal, Honeywell). Pat was married to Marion Lee Collins and Alfred H. Almy, Sr. Pat was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and the Eastern Star Ladies Oriental Shrine.

She is survived by her sons Steven Collins and Daniel Collins, step daughters Susan, Nelda, and Cheryl, step son Alfred, Jr., grandchildren Daniel Collins, Jr. and Michael Collins, great grandchildren Konnor, Bryant and Isabella, and her beloved puppy, Baby.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 E. Indian School, Phoenix. Burial will follow services in procession to E. Resthaven Park Cemetery, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, at 11:45 a.m.

Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019
