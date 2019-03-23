|
Alonzo Charles Silliman
Scottsdale - Following a battle with Alzheimer Alonzo Charles Silliman passed away on March 19, 2019. Alonzo was born to Charles and Dorothy Silliman on December 11, 1935 in Boise Idaho. He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother Monte Silliman. He is survived by his wife Helen and his daughters Pamela Silliman and Danielle Luko (Anton) and grand daughters Tennessee Newhart and Lexi Luko. He is also survived by siblings Crayton Silliman (Victoria) and Charlene Osborne (Hubert) and many nieces & Nephews. Memorial service for family & friends. Please bring a smile and a story.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 23, 2019