Aloys "Al" Wartner III
Aloys "Al" Wartner III of Harvey, ND and Scottsdale/Mesa, AZ went to be with his Lord and Savior, on October 5th 2019 after a lengthy battle with various Lymphomas.
Al was born in Grand Forks, ND on October 16, 1942 to Aloys Jr. and Doris Earl Wartner, who preceded him in death. Al graduated from Harvey High School in 1960 and the University of North Dakota in 1964 where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He served in the United States Army from 1965-67, attaining the rank of Captain. Al graduated The University of North Dakota School of Law in 1970. He joined his father in the practice of law, in Harvey, until his father's passing. Al then sold the law practice and moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he joined the Valley National Bank Trust Department. He retired from Bank One, the successor bank to Valley National Bank, and joined US Bank Trust from which he retired in 2006.
Al was a past Commander of Frank E. Curry American Legion Post #28, a life member of the , the 7th Infantry Division Association and Vietnam Veterans of America. He was also a Past Master of Devotion Lodge AF&ME, a member of Arizona Project Central, charter member of the Harvey, ND Volunteer Ambulance Service, City Attorney of Harvey, ND and States Attorney for Wells County, ND.
Al enjoyed traveling, pheasant hunting with his dog and friends and was a voracious reader. He worshipped at Broadway Christian Church in Mesa. His favorite Bible verses were 1 Peter 1:24-25, Psalm 121, and John 11: 25-26. A highlight of his life was being baptized in the Jordan River, in 2019, while on a trip to the Holy Land.
Al married Renaye S. Reiswig of Harvey in 1979 and she survives. He is also survived by his son Jeffrey of Tucson, AZ and fiancée Kelly Brandt; brother Richard, of Scottsdale, AZ and nephews Scott and Barry Graham, Chris Reiswig and niece Tara Darst. Brother in law Kent Reiswig (DeNae) Cannon Falls, MN. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine "Jeri" Graham and brother-in-law Mack Graham.
Celebration of Life services will be held October 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Broadway Christian Church in Mesa. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, preferred to Broadway Christian Church, 7335 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85208 or the T Cell Lymphoma Foundation, PO Box 374, Birmingham, MI 48102 for research for the cure of Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma.
Https://www.clfoundation.org/giving-online
Robert L. Stevenson once said:
"That man is a success who lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who
has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children, who has
filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better
than he found it; who never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed
to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had."
Al now begins his journey to join his Lord and Savior in the hope that he in some measure was considered a success by his Lord, his family and his friends.
