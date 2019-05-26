Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Koerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse C. "Al" Koerner


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alphonse C. "Al" Koerner Obituary
Alphonse "Al" C. Koerner

Phoenix - Alphonse "Al" C. Koerner went home to his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on July 23, 1937 to Alphonse A. and Regina Koerner. Al attended Cathedral High School and Ohio University. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Mary Catherine "Kay" Koerner, daughters Deborah Koerner Cruse (Gary) and Terri Koerner Geiger (Chris). Also, granddaughters Lauren Davies Belcher (Ryan), Jamie Cruse Colwell (Ryan), grandson Andrew Cruse, and step-granddaughters Hannah Geiger and Madison Geiger. He also leaves behind his future great grandson Reilly Douglas Colwell. Back in Minnesota his cousin Kenny Hemmelgarn, Eddie Hemmelgarn and in California John Hemmelgarn. By request, all services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.