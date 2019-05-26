|
Alphonse "Al" C. Koerner
Phoenix - Alphonse "Al" C. Koerner went home to his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on July 23, 1937 to Alphonse A. and Regina Koerner. Al attended Cathedral High School and Ohio University. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Mary Catherine "Kay" Koerner, daughters Deborah Koerner Cruse (Gary) and Terri Koerner Geiger (Chris). Also, granddaughters Lauren Davies Belcher (Ryan), Jamie Cruse Colwell (Ryan), grandson Andrew Cruse, and step-granddaughters Hannah Geiger and Madison Geiger. He also leaves behind his future great grandson Reilly Douglas Colwell. Back in Minnesota his cousin Kenny Hemmelgarn, Eddie Hemmelgarn and in California John Hemmelgarn. By request, all services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019