|
|
Alta Mae Case
California, MO - Alta Mae Case, age 82, of California, Missouri, went to be with her Lord April 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1936, in Phoenix, Arizona to Ira Elmo and Arra Elizabeth (Dewey) Cook. Alta married the love of her life, Donald E. Case on August 28, 1954 in Salome, Arizona.
She came to know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior on July 26, 1993 and was baptized on August 18th. She sought to live out her faith in her family and in active membership at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Missouri.
She loved spending time with her family and always put them first. She enjoyed working in the yard, playing cards with her family and her friends at Primrose Retirement Community, baking, cleaning, and helping others. Most of all, she loved her Lord.
She is survived by her children, Carol Ulrich (Gary) of California, Missouri, Connie Greer (Paul) of California, Missouri, Donna Nelson (Jim) of Jefferson City, Missouri, Vicki Salas (Ken) of Daphne, Alabama, and Don Case Jr. (Barbara) of O'Fallon, Illinois.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Annette Forsythe (John), Christy Klein (Danny), Rocky Nelson (Becky), Greg Salas (Kristin), Brad Mallow (Jenna), Amanda Salas, Catie Case, Jon Rooney (Nohana), Jessica Ecker (Randy), Jenifer Walker (Jamey), Naomi Ulrich (Bobby), Aaron Ulrich, Hannah Gao (Yi), thirteen great-grandchildren, her brothers, Sonny Cook (Mary) and Benny Cook (Donna) and sisters, JoAnn Hatfield and Mary "Sissy" Hesselschwerdt (Dave) and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and an infant great-grandson, Sean Michael Forsythe.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church, 3724 West Truman Blvd, Jefferson City, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Concord Baptist Church. Inurnment will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at
www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019