Alveda Spencer

Alveda R. Spencer, age 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born July 3, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Marion (Kaufman) Pristash. She graduated from Rock Island High School and Augustana College. She married Ronald D. Spencer in 1959 in Moline, Il.



Alveda believed that her God was bigger and better than everything and he could handle all things. She taught her children, grandchildren, and anyone who would listen the same thing. Her family was the most important thing to her after her God. If you were lucky enough to be a friend then you were also family. She enjoyed her Family, Church, and her Red Hat ladies. She also really enjoyed going to the movies, out to eat or just on adventures with her buddies, Eric and Amanda.



She is survived by her sister, Natalie Jehu; her son, Lewis (Kari) Spencer; her daughters, Tina (Lenny) Sedlock, and Chris (Denny) Henry; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, two of her sisters, her son, Larry Spencer and daughters, Julie Canfield, Marion VanWinkle, Teri Castañeda and her granddaughter, Lauren Spencer.



There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. She will be buried on October 14, 2020 at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL.









