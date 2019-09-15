|
Alvena N. Webb
Medford, OR - April 21,1926 - August 28,2019
Alvena N. Webb, age 93, passed away Wednesday, August 28,2019, in Medford, Oregon. Alvena was born in Damar, Kansas, to William Joseph and Marilda (Brin) Belleau.
Alvena grew up in Bogue, Kansas and attended Bogue schools. She graduated from Marymount College in Salina, Kansas with a degree in education, majoring in music. She later taught second, third and fourth grades at David Crockett Elementary School in the Balsz District located in Phoenix, Arizona. She especially loved teaching children cursive writing skills. Alvena went on to obtain her Master of Education degree in guidance and counseling from Arizona State University.
June 28,1948 Alvena was united in marriage to H. Jack Webb. Alvena and Jack had 40 loving years together and raised two children. She is survived by her children, Mary Lynne Burgess of Scottsdale, Arizona and Dr. Alan J. Webb of Medford, Oregon. Alvena was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack (1988), sister Ida and brother Nels.
Alvena was a past member and president of the Christ Child Society of Phoenix which is dedicated to serving children in need, serving the material, educational and emotional needs of children regardless of race or creed. She was an avid and excellent bridge player and joined many bridge groups both in Scottsdale and Medford. She enjoyed the game's challenges and the wonderful social aspect of this popular card game.
A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Friday, September 20,2019 at Shepherd of the Valley, 600 Beebe Rd., Central Point, Oregon, 97502. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27,2019, in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019