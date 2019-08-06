|
|
Alvera Mae Holtzbauer
Scottsdale - Holtzbauer, Alvera Mae, age 96, of Scottsdale, Arizona died on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1922 in Humboldt, Nebraska to Morris and Maud Wilson. She was a retired professional secretary. She was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) L Holtzbauer; her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Dean Goings; her nephew, Steven J Voit and nephew-in-law, Russell Ratzlow. She is survived by her nieces, Dianna K Ratzlow, Lincoln, NE and Pamela J Thompson, Phoenix, AZ, her nephew, Michael D. Goings (Vicki), Mesa, AZ ; LaVonne Neerland, widow of Steven J Voit, Des Moines, IA and niece, Susan Voit, Forest City, IA as well as numerous great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00 am at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 6261 North Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona. Donations may be made to Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, 240 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019