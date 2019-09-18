|
Alvin Ambrose Gould
- - Alvin Ambrose Gould, born in Janesville, Wisconsin on September 21, 1929 to Henry H. and Edna M. Gould, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2019. An accomplished accordion player, Al served in the 10th Special Service Company for the US Army during the Korean War lifting the spirits of an estimated 157,000 US and UN troops while earning two Presidential Citations, an Army Commendation Medal and the Freedom Medal issued by the South Korean Government.
After discharge, Al pursued his passion of music and opened Gould School of Music in Janesville which grew to over 15 teachers and hundreds of students, many of whom won state and national competitions.
Al and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1969 where he was manager of Mehagian's TV Stereo. In 1981 Al and wife Jackie opened Designer's Focal Point, a to the trade showroom serving the Interior Design community and was on the board of directors of ASID. This led to a career as a manufacturer's representative specializing in hospitality projects. Many of the finest Las Vegas hotels still have decor they collaborated with Al on. Al's son Randy and grandson Tanner have continued in the business. Al was also the Charter President of the Sun City-Youngtown Del Sol Rotary Club and became a Paul Harris Fellow.
Married for 68 years, Al is survived by wife Jackie (Belk), a sister Dorothy Durdall, two sons Randy (Judi), Todd (Alisa), five grandchildren, Tanner (Penny), Zachary, Kaleb, Makenzie, Reese, two great grandchildren Connor and Codi, two step grandsons Rick Dyson, Maj. Sean Dyson USAF (Holly), two step great grandchildren Brooke and Paige.
A private celebration of life will be held on September 21st, Al's 90th Birthday.
A heartfelt thank you goes out from our family to the staff, caregivers and hospice of Brookdale Assisted Living Paradise Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019