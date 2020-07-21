Alvin Edward Marcus
Phoenix - Alvin Edward Marcus 90, of Phx, AZ passed on July 15th , , 2020 at 5:40 am in the company of his daughter, Stephanie Garza with son-in-law Fernando nearby. Alvin was born on August 24, 1929 in Lexington. KY to Lena and Hymmen Marcus. He was the oldest of four siblings, Betty, Bob, and Elaine and grew up in Frankfort, KY where his love of music was fostered by his violin playing mother, his jazz loving father and surrounding music loving aunts and uncles. In 1953, he served in the Army as a Recreation Specialist, concertized, organized programs, and earned National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. Alvin met the love of his life Audrey Newlon Fox at The Conservatory of Music of Cincinnati in Ohio. They married 1/26/1957 and completed their Bachelor and Master of Music in 1957 and 1960. His career carried him from professorships in Indiana into Arizona, where his involvement ranged from department chair at NAU to orchestra conductor to band conductor in elementary and high schools, to churches as choir conductor with his wife as organist and the private Marcus Piano Studio. His influence stretched over associations with ASU, Phoenix College, The Roosevelt School District, St Francis Church and on and on. Alvin and Audrey raised four children, Valerie Price Simon, Stephanie Lauren Garza, Kevin Keith Marcus, and Myron Todd Marcus and had 15 grandchildren. Valerie's 4 Andrew Delgado and Anthony Leonardi, Lena Leonardi, and Matthew Leonardi. Stephanie's 4 Dominque, Derek, Ben and Brooke. Kevin's 6 Zachary, Gregory, Ryan, Justin, Zoe, Destiny, and Myron's 1 Sarah. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Road Phx, AZ. Services will be streamed on Facebook. Interment will follow at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery. www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com