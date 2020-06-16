Alvin "Al" RamirezGoodyear - Avondale Officer Alvin "Al" Ramirez, of Goodyear passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was the son of Lucy Ramirez and the late Miguel Ramirez, born on September 10, 1970, in Phoenix, AZ. His father, Miguel, and sister, Carmen, preceded him in death. He is survived and remembered lovingly by his devoted wife, Nina Ramirez; mother, Lucy Ramirez; sons Josh and Anthony; brothers Dr. Abe Siaz and Julian; sisters Marie, Antonia "Toni" and his grandchildren Emery and Ryan. Al graduated from Maryvale High School Class in 1988. Also, a proud graduate of Glendale Community College with a degree in Administration of Justice. After college, he went to work at Perryville Prison in Goodyear, serving more than 11 yrs, before transferring to Avondale Jail where he served another 16 yrs. Each day Officer Ramirez went to work; he risked his life, always serving with honor, dignity, and courage. He was a leader, protector, and provider to the whole community. A devoted husband, son, father, brother, and loyal friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Alvin cherished his mom, and they shared a special bond. Officer Ramirez was so strong, and it is hard to believe he lost his battle against COVID. Our family and the community have suffered a great loss. His memory will live on and serve as a reminder to all of us to be a light in the world, just like Alvin did every single day. Matthew 5:8 - Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. Memorials and donations may be made to the 100 Club of Arizona or Valley Life Church in Surprise, Arizona.