Phoenix - Alyce Richards Harbert- 100, passed away peacefully Sunday morning February 23, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born at home in Princeton, Illinois on December 18, 1919. She was the 7th of 8 children born to Harry and Matilda Beda Richards. The family moved to Maquoketa, Iowa where Alyce lived until she moved to Glendale, AZ in the 70's. She graduated from Maquoketa High School and then meet and married Blaine Templeton Harbert in The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa on September 16th, 1943. She helped her father run the family produce company for many years, in Maquoketa. Then Alyce took a position with Jackson State Bank and worked there for 22 years, until she retired and moved West. She and Blaine had loved gardening and mushroom hunting while living in the Midwest and also fishing trips on the Mississippi River. Every Summer they would take a two week vacation to spend time at Alyce's parents' home on beautiful Lake Darling, in Alexandria, Minnesota. They would enjoy their time fishing and having fun with her large and close family. After retiring Alyce and Blaine moved to Glendale, AZ and loved desert living. They traveled all over the United States in their camper, going to most of the National Parks. Alyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Glendale. In 1990, when Alyce was just 70, her beloved Blaine passed away suddenly, and she had to start a new life. She made many close friends from church, who helped her through that difficult time. Alyce became a world traveler, visiting Alaska, Mexico, England, Ireland, Scotland, and even helped build a church on the island of Fiji. She lived the last 15 years of her life in an apartment at Fellowship Square, where she made many friends and became a volunteer in her community and helped with Church Services. She is survived by her nieces, Linda Wehmueller of Phoenix, Susan (Frank) Flynn of Phoenix, three nephews, Richard Koon of Tacoma, WA, Robert (Karen) Koon of Del City, OK, Jack (Silvia) Koon of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Patricia Jellison, Sue Evans and Kenny Richards of California. And many great and great-great nieces and nephews, who adored her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, Glenn, Walter and Howard; and four sisters, Florence, Ethel, Laura and Marian, nephews Chuck Koon, Walter Lee and Gary Richards. Alyce will be remembered for her strength, friendliness, love of humming birds, and a sharp mind to the end of her wonderful and long life. Donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated, to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020