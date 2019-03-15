|
Amada A. Trujillo
El Mirage - Trujillo, Amada A., 93 of El Mirage, AZ. Went with the Lord on March 12, 2019., Born in Sonora, Mexico. She leaves to cherish her memories 5 children Norma Acosta, Armando Trujillo, Mary Trujillo, Barbara Ganados and Oscar Trujillo Jr., Sisters Chuy Gem and Cuata Hernandez., 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 5 great- great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10am and Funeral Service at 11am at Valley Pentecostal Church, 6602 N. 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley. Services entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019