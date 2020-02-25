|
|
Amelia "Mel" Axford
Show Low - 1925-2020 Mel Axford passed away February 19, 2020 in Show Low, AZ. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 25, 1925 to Dominic and Antonia Minchella. fifth of six children. She married Theodore (Ted) Axford in May, 1948. Mel and Ted moved to Arizona in 1977 from Michigan. She is survived by her son David, son Leonard (Vickie) daughter Ann Severn (Dan), daughter Linda Tallent (Don), daughter Deborah Friend , son Kenneth (Suzanne) and daughter-in-law Carol Axford; grandchildren David, Stephanie (Frank), Mica, Dan (Halie), Donna and Derek (Liz); and great-grandchildren Veronica, Macy, Teddy and Xavier; as well as a large extended family.
Mel felt her greatest accomplishments were her children, but she was widely regarded as an extremely talented cake decorator, accomplished seamstress and crafter, and an excellent piano player with a lovely singing voice She enjoyed music of all genres.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Mel's name to Compassus Hospice(1789 W. Commerce Drive, Lakeside, AZ 85929) - we are grateful for the loving care they provided.
Whether you called her ma, grandma, aunt, or friend, she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetary at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020