Amelia Gastelum Lopez Powers
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Amelia Gastelum Lopez Powers passed away at the age of 95.
Amelia was born April 26, 1924 in a small house in Peoria, AZ to immigrant parents from Mexico, Ramon Lopez and Delores Gastelum dé Lopez. She attended Peoria Elementary and Peoria High School. After high school she was very proud to have helped the WWII cause by repairing damaged aircraft wings in Goodyear, AZ. In 1952 she graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse her entire career, including 20 years as a school nurse for the Peoria School District.
In 1945 she married Claude V. Lopez. They had 6 children, Andrea, Claude, David, Gilbert, Larry, and Lee. She married James G. Powers in 1970 and became stepmother to Bob and Doris.
Amelia had a passion for gardening. If you stopped by to say hello, she would be sure to give you a tour of her backyard with all the thriving foliage. Many people would give her the plants they had long since given up on and Amelia would find a way to bring new life back into them.
She was a proud Peoria native. She, along with her siblings and her six children, all attended Peoria schools from grades 1 - 12 and all graduated from Peoria High School. She was also honored as a Peoria Pioneer in 2006 and was the Grand Marshall for the parade that year.
Her primary reason for accepting her position as school nurse was so she could work and also keep a close eye on her children. During her time as a school nurse, she was very proud to be instrumental in bringing inoculations to the Peoria School District. She had to overcome budget constraints by reaching out to the community and finding volunteers to assist with administering the inoculations. She was interpreter, social worker, counselor, and friend to many children, parents and school staff during her time there.
Amelia was most proud of her children. She had an amazing work ethic and emboldened her children to do the same. She made sure they were busy with dance, Boy Scouts, sports, church, and playing a musical instrument.
She opened her heart and home and was loved by many. She was a dear, kind soul, she loved everyone around her. You immediately felt loved and accepted by her, and she doted on her grandkids. They loved being around her.
Amelia was preceded in death by her father, Ramon, her mother, Delores, her sister Ramona, and brother Rodolfo. She is survived by her six children, her brother Gilbert, her sister Carmen, 2 stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A rosary will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Menke Funeral Home, 12420 N. 103rd Avenue in Sun City. Viewing from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm preceding the rosary.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 11th, at 10:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church at 8615 W. Peoria Ave. in Peoria.
Interment will take place at Resthaven Cemetery immediately following the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Peoria Historical Society or Cancer Research. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020