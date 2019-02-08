|
|
Amelia R. Dugan
Phoenix - Amy Dugan, a long time Phoenix resident passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 79 from a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The daughter of Philip and Maria Sasso, Amy was born in Brooklyn New York and moved to Arizona with her parents in 1961.
Amy met the love of her life Edward Charles Dugan at a St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish singles dance in Phoenix, Arizona. Ed and Amy were married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish in Phoenix, Arizona on June 17th 1967. Amy was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Amy and Ed had 4 children Christina Marie (Tina), Edward Charles Anthony (Tony), Felicia Marie (Licia), and Marie Kathleen (Kathy). Their only son Tony passed away shortly after birth. Amy was very involved with her Bible Study and always leaned on her faith in God. She was a great mentor for her daughter's and always enjoyed time spent with playing and visiting her grandchildren. She loved music, reading, and growing in her faith. She always loved connecting with new people and nurturing her long-time friendships.
Amy is survived by her children, Tina, Licia (Hans) Dunkelberg, Kathy (Danny) Murphy, four grandchildren; James, Nolan, Maggie, and Von. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her parents and her four brothers; Frank, Nick, Tony, and Guy.
Funeral services will be held on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Glendale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org/donate
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 8, 2019