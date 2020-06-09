Amelia Romero
Amelia Romero 80, of Phoenix was called home to eternal peace on June 4, 2020. Amelia was born on September 29, 1939 in Hayden, Arizona. A loving wife of 43 years to Albert Romero, a mother of daughters; Joanne E Hernandez, Martha Zapata, Lucinda Romero, Son; Albert Romero Jr, a grandmother to six and had seven great grandchildren. Amelia was filled with creativity, a strong will and touched the lives of many with love. Visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Universal South Mountain Mortuary South Central from 9 a.m.- 11a.m. Burial to follow at St Francis Cemetery, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.