Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Amelia "Millie" Yarbrough


1924 - 2019
Amelia "Millie" Yarbrough Obituary
Amelia "Millie" Yarbrough

Phoenix - Amelia "Millie" Yarbrough passed away on July 10, 2019 in Phoenix. She was born in Sugar Notch, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband James. She is survived by Jo (Clyde), Starlyn, Jim, Rob, Tim, Donna (Steve), Greg, Jeff, Mike (Brian) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great greatgrandchild.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Published in The Arizona Republic from July 14 to July 15, 2019
