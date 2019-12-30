|
Amy Joan Blackmon Huff
Sandy, UT - 1931-2019
Joan Huff, age 88, passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was surrounded by her family, who love and adore her. Born July 31, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia, to Lucille and Roy Blackmon, she was the youngest of three daughters (June and Shirley). She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and thereafter secretarial school. She was a fourth-generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Richmond area and played an active role in strengthening the church in the surrounding region. Persuaded by her fiancé, Serge L. Huff, to leave her Virginia home and take her chances in the West (though she never abandoned her lilting Southern accent), she married Serge in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1950. A 2008 entry in Serge's journal reads: "In truth, most of my life's accomplishments could not have been realized without Joan's untiring and devoted assistance."
After residing briefly in Springville, Utah, the newlywed couple relocated to Phoenix, Arizona. There Joan and Serge would become the parents of five children - Steven, Lee, Kenneth, Lynette and Lori (with in-laws Barbara Huff, Kelly Huff, Lyle Beecher, DeAnn Ogden Huff, James Jeanes and Mary Price). Joan played a crucial role in their upbringing, always encouraging their educational endeavors and teaching them such fundamental principles of the Gospel as prayer, faith, gratitude and justice. While Serge was a music teacher and choral director, and music always abounded within the home, it was Joan who patiently and at times sternly oversaw her children's musical training, urging productive practice time, chauffeuring them to countless piano, violin, French horn, organ and harp lessons, and -- whenever warranted -- calling out, "Play the right notes." Her children will be forever grateful to their mother for her commitment to their religious, scholastic and musical studies.
After her children had all entered either high school or the university, Joan took a position as an administrative assistant at West Phoenix High School and later at Maryvale High. For nearly two decades her primary responsibility was to help students with their English skills. This led to intensive work with non-native English speakers within the schools' ESL programs. Her co-workers as well as her students valued highly the remarkable dedication and passion she brought to this career, which she always considered more a privilege than a job.
Joan's continued devotion to her church culminated after her retirement in many years of service with husband Serge as ordinance workers in the Mesa Arizona Temple, thus providing lasting role models for their posterity. Her influence has affected her children profoundly and guided them to rich and rewarding lives. Her five children, twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren will miss her dearly, though - because of her love, devotion and example - we will always feel her near.
A viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 11650 N. 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020