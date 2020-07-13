1/1
Amy Lynn Baltzer MacLean-Rutkowski
Amy Lynn Baltzer MacLean-Rutkowski, born August 24, 1960, left her earthly home to approach the gates of her heavenly home and meet her Lord and Savior on July 8, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. Age 59, Amy was greeted with open arms by her beloved parents, Charles (Chuck) and Geraldine (Gerry) Baltzer. She will be lovingly remembered by her caring husband Josepp Rutkowski, children Matthew MacLean and Jessica MacLean, daughter-in-law Gina, son-in-law Kevin, precious grandchildren Aiden, Tatum, and Luke, stepchildren Andre and Lana, and brother and sister Steve and Rebecca. Born in the valley of the sun, Amy was a Realtor for over 35 years and a lifetime Phoenix Suns fan. Often seen with a small dog in her lap, Amy's smile and laugh could light up a room. She always prayed for and kept others in her heart; we will always keep her in ours. A celebration of life will be livestreamed on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10am via the Zoom Meeting ID 773 3170 3945. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Arizona Humane Society www.azhumane.org.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
