Amy Michele Krueger (Crotty) DAHL
Phoenix - Dr. Amy Michele Krueger DAHL (Crotty) On December 8th we lost an only child, daughter, wife, psychologist, counselor and best friend that died peacefully, but unexpectedly in her sleep. She was the love of our lives and the glue that held everything together with her warmth, honesty and bubbly personality. She is survived by her adoring husband Paul, loving parents Jack & Suzi Crotty, her treasured pets Brutus, Lil Girl, Barkley, plus many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 23rd 2-5 pm at the ELKS Lodge, 14424 N. 32nd St., Phx. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Midwest Akita Rescue Society(MARS).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019