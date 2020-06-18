Amy Sanders Clague



Amy Sanders Clague died on June 17, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in El Paso (as a sixth-generation Texan) and graduated from El Paso High School and Smith College (1954). Amy is survived by her daughters, Colleen Warner (John), Paula Hardison (Bob), Amy Arena (Syl),and Anne Canzonetti (Matt); grandchildren, Sandy Warner, and Tom, Vin, and Tony Arena; niece, Sandra Watson; and nephews, Andrew and Ralph Budwig. Amy is predeceased by her granddaughter, Nina Warner; husband, Robert Hale Clague; sister, Marge Budwig; and parents, Ralph Alvin and Pauline Veith Sanders.



While at Smith, Amy learned to make applejack and taught English to Mexican-Americans who wanted to enlist in the US Army. Her thesis was "The Future of Two Party Politics in Texas." She later regretted her push to establish the Republican party in Texas.



Amy was raised to take care of her home and family. She volunteered at the Phoenix Art Museum for years and became its director of development. Amy never had a problem asking for support. She told Bob Clague she would marry him only if he gave his Chinese bronze collection to the museum. He did, and she did. When she retired from the museum, she served as an honorary trustee and member of the Collections Committee for 37 years.



Amy was president of Planned Parenthood Arizona and Phoenix Smith College Club, and on the boards of the L. Roy Papp Mutual Funds, All Saints Episcopal Day School, Desert Botanical Garden, University Club, and Scottsdale Artists' School. She was a founding member of the Northern Trust Literary Society and Asian Arts Council, and on the vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church and Christ Church of the Ascension. While living in Holbrook, AZ, in the early 1960s, Amy became the first woman to serve on its Chamber of Commerce.



Amy traveled the world: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, India, South Korea, France, England, Italy, Germany, Mexico, and Canada. She also collected antique Chinese textiles, sutra covers, and art glass. The catalogue for her textile collection was published as Weaving China's Past: The Amy S. Clague Collection of Chinese Textiles. She loved to travel, host parties, play bridge, dress well, and eat out. She insisted her children learn to ride horses; take ballet; play piano; appreciate theater, art, and dance; volunteer; and know-how to dig up clams and spit watermelon seeds. Amy lived by her mother's exhortation, "Remember who you are and what you represent." This did not prevent her from sliding down the banister at the Waldorf Astoria during her college years… and getting thrown out of the hotel.



Due to Covid-19, the family will celebrate her life in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Planned Parenthood Arizona, Phoenix Art Museum, or the Desert Botanical Garden.









