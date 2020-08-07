Amy Short-Ashworth

Amy Short-AshworthAmy Tegan Short-Ashworth, 46, passed away August 1, 2020, in Scottsdale, following a four-year struggle with adrenal cancer. Her mother and her husband were with her when she passed. Amy was born March 9, 1974, in Mesa, to Jerry Short and Deirdre Pain. She grew up in Tempe and Scottsdale, graduating from Coronado High School. She attended Northern Arizona University, majoring in the Hospitality program. For many years, Amy managed Malee's Thai Bistro, a restaurant her mother Deirdre founded in 1987. She moved to Austin, Texas in 2007 and two years later married her husband Gavin Ashworth. After the 2012 birth of their son, Jerry "JJ" Ashworth, she returned with her husband to Arizona to be closer to family and devote her life to raising Jerry, her stepdaughter Isadora Ashworth, and Nyah Hernandez. "Amy could light up any room with her energy," said her mother. "Even when she was deep in pain, she would walk into the chemo center with a big smile on her face. She'd hug everyone, ask how they were doing, and get everyone laughing. She was blessed with the most generous spirit. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She handled herself with such grace and beauty." Amy is survived by her husband, Gavin Ashworth, her three children, Jerry Ashworth, Isadora Ashworth and Nyah Hernandez; her mother, Deirdre Pain, and her sister, Halley Short. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Short. Other survivors include her stepmother Beatrix Short, and her aunts, Brenda Meyer, Maeve Rigler, Olwen Pongrace, Deborah Risteak, and her in-laws Mary Dillon, Tom Ashworth & PJ Carness.