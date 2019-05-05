|
|
Andrea Da'NeLia Riley
Avondale - Andrea Da'NeLia Riley, age 52 of Avondale, AZ died April 26, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born September 11, 1966 in East St. Louis, IL to Joseph and Carolyn Williams. Andrea attended Trevor Brown High School. She worked for Bank of America for 24 years. Andrea is survived by her sons, Joseph and Justin Riley; mother, Carolyn Williams; sister, Kim Bright; and brother, Bryan Williams. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Williams Jr. on January 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mountain View Church of God in Christ, 840 W. Jefferson Street, Peoria, AZ 84345. The funeral cortege will follow in procession to West Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019