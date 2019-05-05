Services
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Church of God in Christ
840 W. Jefferson Street
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Church of God in Christ
840 W. Jefferson Street
Peoria,, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Da'NeLia Riley

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Andrea Da'NeLia Riley Obituary
Andrea Da'NeLia Riley

Avondale - Andrea Da'NeLia Riley, age 52 of Avondale, AZ died April 26, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born September 11, 1966 in East St. Louis, IL to Joseph and Carolyn Williams. Andrea attended Trevor Brown High School. She worked for Bank of America for 24 years. Andrea is survived by her sons, Joseph and Justin Riley; mother, Carolyn Williams; sister, Kim Bright; and brother, Bryan Williams. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Williams Jr. on January 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mountain View Church of God in Christ, 840 W. Jefferson Street, Peoria, AZ 84345. The funeral cortege will follow in procession to West Resthaven Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Thompson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Funeral Chapel
Download Now