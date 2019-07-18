Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
Andrea Lee (Catani) Scott


1956 - 2019
Andrea Lee (Catani) Scott Obituary
Andrea Lee Scott (Catani)

Mesa - On July 14th 2019 Andrea went home to her Lord. Andrea was born October 26th 1956 to Cynthia and Arnold Catani in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Andrea's true passion was her love for God. She was a devout Christian and helped many others build a relationship with the Lord. When it was time to go home, she was very well prepared.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cynthia and Arnold Catani; son, Christopher Catani; and sisters, Christine Catani and Jessica Nation.

She is survived by her husband Tom; sons Robert Baugh and Jason Baugh (Kristy); sister, Lisa Catani-Mace (Paul); brother, Edward Catani (Debbie); niece, Cindy Catani (Chris); many nieces and nephews; and her best friend in the world, Frances Robbins.

Services for Andrea will be held on Friday July 19th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 18, 2019
