Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andree Granlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andree Granlund


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andree Granlund Obituary
Andree Granlund

Mesa - Andree Ryan Granlund was born October 7, 1920. She resided in a brown stone house in the heart of New York City. Her parents came to America from France and worked hard to provide for three children, Andree and her brothers Rene and Alphonse. They left the city to pursue a better life out in the country side of Elmont, Long Island. George, her father got a truck and sold vegetables. Many times Andree was his assistant yelling "Get your fresh vegetables today!" Tragedy struck the family after three weeks of moving. Rene, eight years old, was killed by a truck on his bicycle, which a friend had helped him to climb over the yard fencing. Augustine, Andree's mother, continued to do homework, which she traveled each week to New York City to get while making clothes. George had been suffering with asthma and succumbed to the disease after years of coping with his illness.

Survival was on going for Andree and her family, their love continued to keep them going. Andree graduated from Sewanhaka High School in 1939.

She dated and soon married John E. Ryan Jr. and shortly after, gave birth to her only child and daughter, Renee on February 21, 1941. They loved to dance and John sang in night clubs. They were the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers on the dance floor. John was drafted into the Army during WWII, returning when Renee was five years old. Andree had a 25 year career in retail working for Lerner Shops Clothing store. Andree moved to Arizona four months after Renee with her mother and brother. John passed away of cancer two years later. They were married for 33 years. After 12 years as a widow, she met and married Lawrence Granlund and was married for 13 years, when Larry passed away. Mom got her driver's license and worked for ten years for the Mesa Public Schools in the cafeteria as a cashier. Upon losing her mother and later brother, she retired again and started exercise classes at Red Mountain Generational Center. She attended classes and volunteered in the gift shop for a total of 21 years. She was the "card lady" as many called her and she crocheted many, many dish clothes for the shop to sell.

She was loved and adored by her family and all her knew her. When Andree passed away March 8, 2020, she was preceded in death by her parents George and Augustine Lazare; her brothers Rene Lazare, and Alphonse Lazare; and sister Leontine Hue. She is survived by her daughter; Renee and husband Jim (who she called "son"), grandsons; Kevin (Jennifer) and Thomas (Jessica), great-grandsons; Henry, Theodore and Finnley.

Services for Andree will be Monday March 16, 2020 at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ. There will be a visitation beginning at 8:30 am, with the Celebration of Andree's Life at 10:00 am. Donations may be made in Andree's name, a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church of Mesa, AZ, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1551 E Dana Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204.

Those who met her left with a smile and a hug from Andree. She talked with everyone and left them her most priceless gift, her smile!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -