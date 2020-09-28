Andres "Andy" Castillo



Andres "Andy" Castillo was called home on September 22, 2020 .



Andy was born August 18, 1941 in Superior, Arizona to Andres and Josephine Castillo. As a young boy living on a ranch in Bowie, Arizona he had many chores. He could be seen riding around town in a donkey drawn cart picking up leftover food from the local restaurants for the pig slop, hunting rabbits for food for his family and rounding up cattle with his dad. He was a true "Charro" ( Cowboy).



After moving to Superior Andy was recognized as a tremendously talented athlete. He was a varsity letterman in both football and baseball for the Superior Panthers. His love of sports continued into his adult years. He spent most of his life coaching Little League Baseball, Girls Softball, and Pop Warner Football for his sons, grandchildren, and others.



Andy met his forever "Honey" Christine in the 7th grade, and they were inseparable from that point on. In high school you could find them at most school functions, their favorite was the school dances. When the two of them danced they looked as if they were gliding and floating across the dance floor. You could not help but stop and watch.



One of their best memories was ditching school to go bareback horse riding together. They were the dream couple and in February of 1961 they were married in a small ceremony in their hometown of Superior. They went on to raise 6 sons and 1 daughter together.



No job was ever beneath Andy when it came to providing for his family. While living in California he set tile and picked apricots in the orchards. He spent 24 years working hundreds of feet underground and a mile into the copper mines of Superior. He became a union steward advocating for the safety and the best interests of his fellow co-workers. He then spent 24 years working for Arizona State University. While working there he developed outstanding working relationships with his coworkers and supervisors. He always performed at an exceptionally high level of effectiveness which resulted in fiscal savings of time, labor and material costs. He consistently demonstrated safety skills and knowledge from his work in the mines. He was instrumental in the development









