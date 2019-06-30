|
Andrew Benjamin Allen
Tempe - Andrew Benjamin Allen (90) returned to his Heavenly Father in the early hours of June 26, 2019. Andy grew up in the Gilbert Chandler area, graduating from Chandler High school. He served the in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He lived in the Phoenix-Tempe area, working as an electrician on many large construction sites including Grady Gammage and Palo Verde Power Plant. He retired in 1990. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ, his country and his family. He also loved to garden, camp and cook. He could fix anything. He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Scoutmaster, YM President and Bishop.
Andy was a great husband to Lois C. Allen and father to David (Becky), Evelyn (Tim), Duane (Marnie), Marlene and Bradley (Shawn). He loved his 21 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Bailey and Maude Echols Allen, all of his siblings--Blair Tenney, Cleo Stakish, Edna Mitchell, Alec Allen, Pheobe Smith, Burt Allen and Jane Allen. As well as his son David Allen and son-inlaw Tim Smith, daughter inlaw Sharilyn and great granddaughter Echo.
Services for Andy will be viewing 6-8 pm. on July 2 and viewing 9-10 am and services at 10 am on July 3 in the Beck Chapel 1221 S. Howe, Tempe 85281
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019