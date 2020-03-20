Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
More Obituaries for Andrew Berkenkamp
Andrew Berkenkamp

Phoenix - Andrew Charles Berkenkamp passed away March 16, 2020. He was born March 29, 1982 at St. Joseph's Hospital to Charles and Elizabeth Berkenkamp.

Drew attended Madison Simis and Madison Meadows before starting Brophy College Prep. While at Brophy he played Varsity Baseball and Football, graduating in May of 2000.

He began the University of Arizona in the fall of 2000, and pledged Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He graduated in January of 2006 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Andrew was a passionate painter, poet and musician, with a warm heart, and welcoming smile for anyone he came across in his life.

He has now joined his father, Chuck, and his grandparents John and Alyce Wilde, and Charles and Ruth Berkenkamp in heaven.

He will be dearly missed by his mother Elizabeth, brothers James and Chris, sister-in-law Andrea, and stepfather Tom.

AMDG
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
