Andrew David Ventura
January 15, 1928 - October 27, 2019
Andrew's family and friends always knew he was the real "most interesting man in the world". Andrew passed away on October 27, 2019, at the age of 91. He always predicted he would make it till 92, and he was so close to that prediction!
Andrew was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, to parents Moise and Victoria Ventura. In 1956, he moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he worked as a senior macro economist for the American Consulate General. He married his first wife Renauta in 1968, moved to Houston, TX, in 1981 and became a US Citizen in May 1985. After he lost his first wife in Dec 1985, Andrew moved to Scottsdale, AZ. He eventually met his second wife and the love of his life, Margaret, where they built a home in Stonegate in 1993. They loved to travel, read books, play tennis, go to movies, walk their dog, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy happy hours with fine wine and Akvavit. After Margaret passed away in Feb 2014, Andrew moved to Brookdale North in Oct 2018 where he made new friends and was tenderly cared for during his last year.
Andrew was truly a man of the world and spoke several languages. He is survived by wonderful friends in Brazil, Scottsdale, and around the world, along with his loving step-children and their families.
Per Andrew's wishes, there will not be a formal memorial service. However, please make a point to spend time with your loved ones and give them a hug. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrew's name to Brookdale North 15436 N. 64th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or Brookdale Hospice, 8222 S. 48th Street, Suite105, Phoenix, AZ 85044.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019