Andrew Dibner
- - Andrew Dibner, inventor, entrepreneur, professor, artist and devoted family man, died on July 6, 2019 of complications of Alzheimer's disease. He lived his 93 years fully and passionately, embracing creativity in all its forms, delighting in beauty, and liberally sharing his warmth, kindness and generosity of spirit.
Dr. Dibner is widely know as the inventor of Lifeline in 1974, Dr. Dibner and his late wife Dr. Susan Dibner, a sociologist, founded Lifeline Systems, Inc. to produce the first personal emergency response system in the country, for which Andrew was granted two US patents. The company went public in 1983 and Dr. Dibner continued to hold executive leadership roles until 1991. In 2006 Lifeline was acquired by Philips which has grown the company and distributed its products world-wide.
Andrew was one of three boys born to immigrant parents in Brooklyn in 1926. After serving in the US Army in World War II, he completed his education supported by the GI Bill, with a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College and master's doctoral degrees in psychology from the University of Michigan. He taught at Clark University and for 20 years at Boston University focusing on the psychology of aging. He also practiced clinically including at VA hospitals and clinics in Michigan and Massachusetts.
In 1986, Drs. Andrew and Susan Dibner were recipients of the first Charles A. Dana Awards for Health for the development of the Lifeline System of emergency response, and in 1988 the Maggie Kuhn Award for Promoting Successful Aging.
After retirement, Andy devoted himself to inventing, collecting antique tintypes, and creating art including wire cube sculptures.
In 2001 Andy married Jean Proulx, a retired computer executive, sculptor, and photographer who shared his love of art, nature, and family. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean, four children Robin, Steven, and Nina Dibner, Lora Dibner Garcia, son-in-law Robert Garcia; his five grandchildren Sylvie Polsky, Ruby and Felix Garcia, Pablo Dibner, and Naomi Taylor; and Jean's four children and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in the fall in the Boston area. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019