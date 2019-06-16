|
|
Andrew DiLeo
Phoenix - Andrew G. DiLeo lost his long battle with cancer and passed away on June 2nd surrounded by his family.Andy was preceded in death by Peggy (2008), and is survived by his wife Heidi, his children, Maria and Andrew, grandson Samuel, mother Rose, sister Lucille, and brother Frank. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ, and his ashes will be inurned at Paradise Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care he received.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019