Andrew J. Seplow
Scottsdale - Andrew J. Seplow of Scottsdale, AZ died at The Auberge at Scottsdale, a memory care facility, at 7am on July 11. He was 65 years old. Andy, as he was known to those who knew and loved him, moved with his family from New Jersey to Arizona in 1969 where he resided happily for the next half century. He was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona from which he embarked upon a career in commercial finance, later earning his MBA at the University of Phoenix while working full-time. He went on to run a successful software store in Phoenix and later was CFO of a senior care business started by his beloved wife Debbie with whom he shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. Andy's true passion was his family. He spent every free moment visiting with them while enjoying the best of his adopted, and cherished, home state: day trips to Sedona, Flagstaff, and Tucson as well as attending countless Cardinals and Diamondbacks games. He was known as gentle and kind by all he encountered and had a deep, magnificent laugh that brought joy to everyone. He will forever be missed. Along with Debbie, he is also survived by his daughter, Bina Colman; son, Dustin Seplow; son-in-law, Zack Colman; daughter-in-law, Leia Ting; three grandchildren, Aiken and Jae Colman, and Rey Seplow; his brother, Philip Seplow; and numerous family and friends who loved him deeply. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Banner Alzheimers Institute, Hospice of the Valley, or Jewish National Fund. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15 at 9a at Green Acres Cemetery Chapel (401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale). Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 13 to July 14, 2019