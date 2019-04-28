|
Andrew John Daw
Mesa - Andrew John Daw, 61 entered eternal life March 18, 2019 at his home with his wife and kids at his bedside in Mesa, Arizona. His funeral services will be held May 10, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 13720 W. Thomas Road Avondale, Arizona 85392 at 10:30 AM followed by interment at National Memorial Cememetary of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 1 PM.
Andrew John Daw is one of 6 children born in Modesto, California October 27, 1957. After high school, Andy served his country in the Army moving to Phoenix, Arizona shortly after discharge where he raised a family and lived the rest of his life. Andy had a successful career that took him to retirment as a Metallurgical Engineer with Motorola in Scottsdale, Arizona. Andy enjoyed long road trips, camping, cooking, watching re runs of M.A.S.H and studying Arizona Law. Particularly Family Law. It was not unusual for him to accompany a family member or friend to court to ensure their rights were not compromised. Andy will be missed on so many levels but his legacy will live on through all the lives he passionately made an imprint on.
Andy leaves behind his lovely wife Margarita, Three daughters, Veronica Lamb, Dr. Belinda Daw Queenan, Jasmine Avalos and two sons, Pablo Sevilla and Omar Avalos, and last, but not least, his beautiful grandchildren (14) and great grandchildren (5). Lost in Andy's life, but never forgotten is his old friend Magdalena (Mona) Ramirez and her twin sons, Isaac and Isreal, formerly of San Jose, California.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019