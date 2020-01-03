Resources
Phoenix - Andrew Lawrence St. Clair "Andy", 68, passed away December 12, 2019 at his home in Phoenix. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 30, 1951. He was the son of Edward and Frances St. Clair. He graduated from Most Holy Trinity grade school and Sunnyslope High School. He had worked in the industrial, restaurant and retail trades. Andy will be remembered for his out-going personality. Andy is survived by his daughter Amy (Jay), brothers, Ed (Ellen) and John, sister, Rita (Tom), former wife Diane (Jim), nephews Mason (Katie), Matthew (Beth) and Darren (Krimp) and niece Molly (Trent). The graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6th at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, (entrance off of Oak St. at gate 7, being the closest entrance). Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
