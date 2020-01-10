|
Andrew (Andy) Noe-Quinonez
Andy Noe-Quinonez passed away in Phoenix on January 3, 2020. Andy was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 20, 1963 to Art and Rose-Marie (Tyree) Quinonez.
Andy graduated from Westwood High School and then attended ASU where he majored in Political Science. He was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity at ASU. Andy was an avid history, World War II, and aviation buff; therefore, he enjoyed his job with American Airlines.
Andy is survived by his parents, Art and Rose-Marie (Tyree) Quinonez; his sister, Gina Ruiz; his brother, Roman Quinonez; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Maria Quinonez, and Charlie and Mary Tyree.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4 until 7pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ. Andy's funeral service will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10am at Heritage Funeral Chapel.
Andy's parents would like to thank the staff at LCC of Paradise Valley, his many doctors and nurses, Swan Rehab, and to those that gave him so much care at the ICU at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 10, 2020