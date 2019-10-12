|
|
Andrew (Andy) Vincent Moccaldi
Phoenix - Andrew (Andy) Vincent Moccaldi passed away 9-24-2019. Andy was born on 12-14-1923 in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie.
He is survived by Joanne Uhl (Rob), Mary Balsamo (Bill) and Andrew (Kimberly) and eight grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held October 19, 2019, 4:00-5:00 at Best Funeral Services, 501 E. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019