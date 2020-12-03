Andrew William B. Abbott Jr.



On Friday, November 27, 2020 Andrew William, B. Abbott, Jr (BILL), loving husband and father of two died at the age of 84.



Bill was born August 30, 1936 in DeKalb, IL to William and Dorothy (Mowers) Abbott. He graduated Malta High School, Malta IL in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Jean Carson of Rochelle, IL. in 1955. Bill served in the US Army from 1955 until 1957, stationed one year in Japan. They raised daughter Teresa Abbott of Apache Junction, AZ and son Michael Abbott of Mesa, AZ.



While residing in Rochelle, IL Bill was employed as a mechanic, eventually opening his own automotive shop Bill & Mike's Auto until 1977 when the family moved to Mesa, AZ. Bill worked for Brown & Brown Chevrolet in Mesa, AZ and once established opened another automotive repair shop with his son, Bill & Mike's Auto in Mesa, until he retired in 2004. Bill's passion was target and silhouette shooting, attending NRA matches in the Phoenix and Tucson area. Bill enjoyed spending time in the White Mountains, Show Low area where he and Jean built their family cabin AKA Bill's Castle.



Bill is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Teresa, son Michael (Kristi), 2 grandchildren Courtney and Michael, and 3 great grandchildren, Kyndal, Kasyn and Axstyn. Sister-in-law Joan Waltz of Mesa, AZ, brother-in-law Jim Freeman of Malta, IL, several nieces and nephews and his loving dog Annie.



Bill was known for his smile and always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. He is preceded in death by his father William and Mother Dorothy, sisters Sharon, Brenda, Linda, and Karen, and brothers Roger and "Woody".



The Family wants to thank Hospice of the Valley for the loving care given to Bill. Due to COVID-19 there will not be any services, a Celebration of life will be held later.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store