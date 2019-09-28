|
|
Andria Liana Mori
Phoenix - Andria Liana Mori was a native of Phoenix, born December 21, 1951. She was the welcomed first child of Lia and Foster and grandparents Amedeo and Lina Lucchesi and Albert and Libera Mori. Andria attended St. Thomas elementary through fifth grade and transferred to Phoenix Country Day School at sixth grade. She graduated from Camelback High School, attended Arizona State University (ASU) and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri where she honed her talent in fashion design. She worked in the fashion industry at I. Magnin's in San Francisco and Goldwater's department store in Phoenix. She also completed the curriculum for a teaching certificate at ASU but later realized that her passion aligned more with the arts. Andria worked at the Franciscan Renewal Center organizing events and contributing to their newsletter. She was also an active participant and officer in the Society for the Arts and was an enthusiastic season ticket holder of a number of local theaters. Andria loved to travel and was always ready to embark on an adventure. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and parents. She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her sister, Lidia, and brother, Christopher, and their spouses, Bill and Denise, and her nephews Daniel and Nicolas. In addition, Andria will be cherished and remembered by relatives in Italy with whom she kept in close contact. A service will be held at the Franciscan Renewal Center on Monday, October 7th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home, Foothills Animal Rescue or the Franciscan Renewal Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 28, 2019