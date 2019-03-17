Andy Vincent Delph



Phoenix - Andy Vincent Delph, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 13th 2019 at the age of 66 due to complications related to lung cancer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea while surrounded by family. Andy was born in Arizona on September 2nd, 1952 to Edwin and Margaret Delph. He is survived by his two sons, Jacob and Charlie.



Andy is most widely known as the proprietor of Central Bindery Company. Purchased by Andy in 1984, he grew the business from 12 employees operating in a 12,00 square foot facility to 37 employ-ees operating in a 36,500 square foot facility at the time of his passing. Andy adapted to numerous changes throughout the industry during his over thirty years serving the print community in Arizona and the southwest, and always considered the well-being of Central Bindery's employees one of his most important callings in life.



An avid fisherman, hunter, and lover of the outdoors of his native Arizona, Andy pursued all his hobbies with a passion and happily shared them with friends and family at every opportunity.



A celebration of Andy's life will take place Wednesday, March 20th at 4:00 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church located at 6300 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012. A reception at the same location will take place immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Mary's Food Bank or The Salvation Army, two charities Andy fervently supported.



