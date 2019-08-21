|
|
Ange Perez
Glendale - Ange Perez age 85 passed away on August 13th 2019. He was born on June 4th 1934 in Oran, Algeria North Africa. He was the 2nd of four children to the late Antonio and Helen Perez of Spain.
He loved to dance, the beach, baguettes and red wine. He had a never ending sense of humor being dubbed "Silly Grandpa" by his great granddaughter and entertained all who surrounded him. Ange was our beloved dad, grandpa, great grandpa, great great grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be forever loved he will be forever missed.
He is preceded in death by his brother Antoine Perez. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sister, Claudette Perez of Orleans, France; daughters Pascale Sucato and Chrysie Boegeman; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Sal, Terry, Brandon, Trenten and Candace; 7 great grandchildren, Tiffany, Tatum, Sophia, Carson, Shelby, Frankie and Santino; and 2 great great grandchildren TJ and Teddy all in The Phoenix Valley. Nieces, nephews and cousins all over the world, too numerous to count but just as loved.
A Bon Voyage party to send him off will be held Sunday August 25th at 10:00 a.m. anyone who knew him is welcome to honor him. 7222 E Sunnyside Drive Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019