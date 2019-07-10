Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel A. Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel A. Lopez Obituary
Angel A. Lopez

Phoenix - Angel A. Lopez, 89, retired steel worker and naturalized U. S. citizen died in Phoenix on July 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe. He is survived by five children; Mary Carmen (Phil), Agustin, Sophia (Jim), Cecilia (Chet), and Rebecca (Bruce). He had five grandchildren; Eric, Aaron, Jonathan, Marisa, and Alyssa.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now