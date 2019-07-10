|
|
Angel A. Lopez
Phoenix - Angel A. Lopez, 89, retired steel worker and naturalized U. S. citizen died in Phoenix on July 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe. He is survived by five children; Mary Carmen (Phil), Agustin, Sophia (Jim), Cecilia (Chet), and Rebecca (Bruce). He had five grandchildren; Eric, Aaron, Jonathan, Marisa, and Alyssa.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019