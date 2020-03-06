Services
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Angel Zamora


1949 - 2020
Angel Zamora Obituary
Angel Zamora

Mesa - Angel Martan Zamora, age 70, of Mesa, passed away on March 3, 2020 at a Mesa hospital. Survived by wife Josie of 43 years, sons Casey, Jake and grandson Jacob Zamora, including 4 sisters & 4 brothers. Angel was preceded in death by his father, mother, 1 brother and sister. Viewing will be at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ, Monday, March 9, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Service is Tuesday, March 10th, 10:00 a.m. viewing before Spiritual Service at 11:00 a.m. We will meet at East Resthaven Park Cemetery, 4310 E Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ following the Spiritual Service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
