Angela M. PoppePhoenix - Angela Marie Poppe, 85, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Angela was born November 25, 1934 to Cecil and Agnes Pearsall in Tyler, Minnesota. At the age of eight she moved to the Phoenix area with her parents.Angela graduated from Osborn Elementary School, North Phoenix High School, and Phoenix College. She then went on to receive a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree specializing in mathematics from Arizona State University. She was an active member of the Arizona Alpha Delta Kappa sorority for over fifty years.On March 3, 1953, she married Kenneth Poppe of Scottsdale, Arizona. Angela and Ken made Phoenix their home and shared 67 years of marriage. They were blessed with three sons, Kent, Wayne, and Mark.Angela had a successful career teaching math to fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students at the Alhambra Elementary School District in Phoenix. She thoroughly enjoyed raising her family, playing bridge, cooking, shopping, attending the symphony, and traveling including going on cruises. She especially enjoyed the annual cross-country drive to and from Minnesota and spending 23 summers at their cabin at Pelican Lake at Breezy Point. Angela also loved to entertain, and every meal was a wonderful and delicious experience.Angela was a faithful servant to the Lord. She and Ken were founding members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Phoenix. She was dedicated to her church community whether in Arizona, or at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.Angela was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Cecil, and son Wayne. She is survived by her husband Ken, sister Carol (Brian) Lockwood of Scottsdale, sons Kent (Adele) of Scottsdale, Mark (Melinda) of Phoenix, daughter-in-law Joyce Slater Poppe (Michael) of Minneapolis, MN, and three grandchildren Jill (Mack) Graham of Minnetonka, MN, John of Boston, MA, Matthew of Paris, France, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Angela will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.Donations in honor of Angela may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3539 E Stanford Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, or to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 30985 Front St, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.A private burial was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale. A celebration of life will be held in Angela's honor at a future date.