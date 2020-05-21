Angela V. Ruiz
Angela V. Ruiz

Phoenix - 91, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eulalio and Antonia (Villareal) Ruiz. Angela is surived by her longtime companion, Jesus Lopez Cisneros; sons, Manuel (Lori) Gonzalez, Alfredo (Karla) Gonzales, Richard (Stephanie) Ruiz, and Willie (Artemisa) Ruiz; daughter, Christina Alvarez; 17 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was a life long Arizonian who owned her own restaurant and housekeeping business, and will be greatly missed by all. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM Rosary, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. A Funeral Mass (masks required) will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 North 24th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. A Committal Service will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
MAY
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church -- masks required
MAY
27
Committal
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
