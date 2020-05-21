Angela V. Ruiz



Phoenix - 91, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eulalio and Antonia (Villareal) Ruiz. Angela is surived by her longtime companion, Jesus Lopez Cisneros; sons, Manuel (Lori) Gonzalez, Alfredo (Karla) Gonzales, Richard (Stephanie) Ruiz, and Willie (Artemisa) Ruiz; daughter, Christina Alvarez; 17 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was a life long Arizonian who owned her own restaurant and housekeeping business, and will be greatly missed by all. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM Rosary, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona. A Funeral Mass (masks required) will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 North 24th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. A Committal Service will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601









