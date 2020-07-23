1/1
Born in 1938, Angelica Jaramillo Perez was the first child of Manuel and Maria Jaramillo. Growing up she was hardworking, full of life, and loving as she helped take care of her younger siblings. In her teen years, she was known for her iconic outfits, which she would pair black Levi jeans with saddle shoes. In 1959, she married Trinidad Perez and later had four beautiful children - Albert, Elizabeth, Rose, and Paul. Angelica called Tempe home for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and her lesson of being proud of your heritage is one her family holds dear. Angelica was a strong believer in Christ and is remembered through her encouraging words and bible verses she shared. She passed away July 1st at 82 and is survived by her siblings, Mary, Carlos, Luis, Gloria, Esther, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Angelica will be laid to rest next to her beloved son, Albert, at the Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery. Her service will be held at a later date so all her family can come together to celebrate her life.




