Angeline Saraceno
Phoenix - Born on May 29, 1923 in Oakfield, NY passed on August 6, 2019.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Saraceno. Angie is survived by her loving daughters Roseann (Charles) Mahanes and Susan Saraceno (Joanne Moscato). Angie also leaves three sisters and one brother that reside in Buffalo, NY. Angie was a member of the Sun City West chapter of the Rosie the Riveters and the Aqua Fria Chapter of the POW's. No local services are planned. Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St Phoenix 85014
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019