|
|
Angeline Vlasis
Scottsdale - Angeline 'Angie' Vlasis, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 27, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. She is survived by her brothers John (Joan) Chionis, George Chionis, daughter Jeanne (Glenn) Tubb, son Chris Vlasis (Nancy), granddaughters Christina Tubb (Thomas Fontaine), Alexis Tubb, Taylor Vlasis, great-granddaughter Elise Fontaine, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Eugenia Chionis, her husband Steven Vlasis, sister Diane Rimkus, and brothers Spiro and Angelo Chionis. Services will be held in Angie's honor at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257) on Tues., April 2, 2019 with visitation at 10 am and a graveside service at 11 am, the family invites friends to join them in a lunch reception following services.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019