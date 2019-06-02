Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Angelita Leal Obituary
Angelita Leal

- - Angelita Leal was born September 13, 1932 in Mesa, Arizona. She passed away in her home on May 26, 2019 at 86 years old. Angelita is survived by her children Patricia Rogel and Michael Leal. She was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Angelita was loved and will be greatly missed by her family. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. with a rosary prayer at 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
