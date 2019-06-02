|
|
Angelita Leal
- - Angelita Leal was born September 13, 1932 in Mesa, Arizona. She passed away in her home on May 26, 2019 at 86 years old. Angelita is survived by her children Patricia Rogel and Michael Leal. She was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Angelita was loved and will be greatly missed by her family. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. with a rosary prayer at 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019